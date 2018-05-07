Rihanna’s Met Gala Dress: Channels Pope For ‘Catholic’ Theme & We Are Worshipping Her

Rihanna is a co-chair at the 2018 Met Gala, and all eyes were on her dramatic look as she strutted up the stairs at the famous event wearing a bejeweled Pope hat! See her full look below!

Rihanna, 30, KNOWS how to make an entrance, and she did just that at the 2018 Met Gala! The event was held on May 7, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York, to celebrate the opening of the fashion exhibit Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She SHUT IT DOWN on the carpet, wearing a white, fully embellished outfit. She rocked a Margiela mini skirt, showing some legs, but with a full skirt behind her. She wore a Papal-inspired hat, and sky-high Louboutin shoes. Her brows seemed lightened — they almost disappeared — and her face was absolutely glowing. And can we talk about that hat? Beads, crystals, her outfit had it all!

Rihanna is no stranger to the Met Gala — she has attended seven times before. She wore probably the most famous Met Ball look of all time in 2015 — a bright yellow, fur-trimmed Guo Pei creation, with a massive train. In 2017, she wore a colorful Commes des Garçons look, with heels that laced up to her thighs and bright pink makeup on her eyes and cheeks. She’s worn Stella McCartney on multiple occasions, in 2011 and 2014. She’s even worn a suit — a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo back in 2009. You never know what Rihanna will wear, but you know she will rock it!

Rihanna’s business empire continues to expand! Fenty Beauty just won big in the HollywoodLife Beauty Awards, and now her lingerie line Savage X Fenty, will be available on May 11. She’s been modeling some of the sexy pieces on Instagram, and we can’t wait to see more! See more pics from the Met Gala in the gallery attached!