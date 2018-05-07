Rihanna Co-Hosting Met Gala 2018: Look Back At Her Epic Past Looks From The Event

It’s the first Monday in May, and Rihanna is going to be one of the featured guests at the Met Gala — she’s a co-host! See pics of her best looks from the past below!

It’s the biggest night in fashion, and whatever Rihanna wears, she is sure to make a splash! She always delivers major drama for the Met Gala! In 2018, it’s being held on May 7, in New York City, and RiRi is a co-host alongside Amal Clooney. Vogue Contributing Editor André Leon Talley, who has attended the prestigious event since 1974, said the best dress of ALL TIME was “Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei cape edged in fur, with trainbearers, from 2015.” We agree!

But every outfit she wears is amazing. In 2017, she wore a 3-D, floral Commes des Garçons dress and dramatic pink makeup. In 2014, she bared her flat stomach and toned back wearing a white, two-piece Stella McCartney design. See more pics of Rihanna at the Met Ball throughout the years in the gallery!

In 2011, she went commando, wearing a black lace dress with sheer paneling down the side. This sexy dress was also by Stella. Way back in 2009, she donned menswear — a classic Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a bowtie and sky-high heels.

In 2007, over 10 years ago!, Rihanna looked angelic, wearing a white chiffon Georges Chakra dress with crystal embellishments on the neckline. Of course, her beauty looks are just as beautiful as her dresses! We are SO looking forward to her 2018 outfit and can’t wait to see her head-to-toe look! See her best dresses through the years in the gallery attached above!