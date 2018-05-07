To promote her new lingerie line, Rihanna uploaded one of her sexiest Instagram photos yet on May 6. See her rockin’ a Savage x Fenty corset here!

Just days ahead of the debut of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, Rihanna posted a new photo in one of the looks from the collection. In the pic, RiRi put her cleavage on display in a revealing black corset, paired with matching thigh high tights and garters. She gave the camera sultry glare for the shoot, and captioned the pic with the hashtag #DAMN, along with the release date for the line. The full collection will drop May 11, and fans are anxiously awaiting to see what other pieces will be included.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” Rihanna told Vogue in a recent interview. As for why she called the line “Savage,” she added that then name is perfect because, “[it’s] really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court.” This week is the perfect time for Rihanna to release a new line, as she’ll kick things off by co-hosting the Met Gala on May 7, putting herself in the spotlight after remaining quite low-key the last few months.

Rihanna announced Savage x Fenty in April, so fans haven’t had to wait long to get the products. However, she teased the announcement just days before by posting a photo of herself in a pink bra with the lyric, “Didn’t they tell you?” The line is from one of her songs, and continues, “Didn’t they tell you I was a savage?” Finally, it all came together with the official announcement!

Since then, Rih has shared a few photos of herself in the lingerie, including one image of herself in a lacy, pink outfit, and another of herself in a pink push-up bra. We seriously cannot wait to see the rest!