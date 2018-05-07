Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Red Velvet Gown & Wears Dazzling Gold Veil At Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra slays — again! The ‘Quantico’ star wowed on the Met Gala red carpet in one of her best looks ever. Her red velvet gown and veil was simply perfection! The woman can do no wrong!

Priyanka Chopra, 35, looked absolutely divine at the 2018 Met Gala. She left us all speechless when she stepped out in a red velvet gown adorned with a gold veil. The gorgeous headpiece was embroidered with red, gold, and silver jewels. The dress, which also featured a train, fit her like a glove. Priyanka has never done us wrong on the Met Gala red carpet!

Priyanka took the Met Gala by storm in 2017. Can you believe last year was her very first Met Gala? Well, it was. Priyanka made quite the impression, too. She wore a trench coat gown by Ralph Lauren with a long train. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a high slit. The train was so long, Priyanka needed four people to help her get out of her hotel, according to Vogue.

The actress has been a busy woman lately. Her TV show, Quantico, returned for a third season in April 2018. During just one press day, Priyanka rocked 5 amazing outfits. From a yellow and pink floral dress to a black bodysuit and army green midi skirt, Priyanka pulled off so many different looks.

In addition to the Met Gala, Priyanka has another major event coming up — the royal wedding! Priyanka is one of Meghan Markle’s BFFs, so she got a coveted invite to the biggest wedding of the year! Meghan and Prince Harry will say “I do” on May 19. Priyanka revealed on WWHL that she hasn’t even been fitted for a dress yet, and the wedding is less than a month away! “I’m more stressed out about a small hat. How do those things stay [on]?” she said to host Andy Cohen. Even if Priyanka got fitted for a dress the day before royal wedding, she would still manage to look like perfection! She also said that she doesn’t have a date for the royal wedding, but “there’s a decision pending on that.”