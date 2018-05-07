The 15 Craziest Met Gala Hair Makeovers Ever: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry & More

If it’s one thing we’re sure of, it’s that we’re going to see some crazy looks at the Met Gala tonight! Check out these 15 Met Gala hair makeovers that still have us shook!

It’s officially Met Gala Monday and we’re pumped! It’s always so exciting to see how the stars will dress — and of course, how they will do their hair! We’ve seen some INSANE hair makeovers over the years, and to prep for tonight’s big costume event, we’re taking a look back at some of the craziest! Taylor Swift, 28, shocked us all when she cut off her hair and dyed it platinum blonde for the 2016 Met Gala. Taylor strayed away from her “good girl” style and opted for a sultry makeup look and a sexy outfit — we’re totally a fan! We hope we get to see her walk the carpet this year, her outfits are always on point!

Furthermore, we totally loved Katy Perry‘s wild look at the 2016 Met Gala! The 33-year-old singer wore a black “bee-hive” style do’ with some blunt bangs. She finished her look with blue eyeshadow, black lipstick, and very light eyebrows. She looked like someone out of The Hunger Games for sure! This hair is such a drastic difference from her current blond pixie cut we love so much!

Short haircuts have totally been popular at the Met Gala over the years, too! Last year, model Cara Delevigne, 25, showed up looking out of this world (literally) with an extraterrestrial silver pixie cut embellished in silver jewels. The silver looked to be painted on her head, as it glimmered in the light — so cool! Miley Cyrus, 25, had a different take on the pixie cut at the 2013 Met Gala. She spiked her short blonde hair up so it was sticking 2 inches above her head — crazy! She paired this look with some bright red lipstick, which was certainly statement making.

