Met Gala: George & Amal Clooney & More Couples Walk Red Carpet At 2018 Ball

Love was in the air at the 2018 Met Gala! Some of our favorite couples hit the red carpet looking divine and oh-so enamored with each other. See the flirty pics here!

Aww! You know what’s cool about the Met Gala? The red carpet is the biggest part of the event, so we have plenty of time to see our favorite couples strut their stuff in their finest evening wear. This year was no exception. Couples like George and Amal Clooney, and Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, came to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7 to show off some major PDA, look fabulous, and make all these single people jealous. To see the best pics of these beautiful Heavenly Bodies, scroll through our gallery above!

We literally gasped when we saw George and Amal arrive on the red carpet. Amal is serving as one of the chairs at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination gala this year, so it’s no wonder that she was looking like an absolute dream. Rather than go for a ball gown or something equally formal, she wore something akin to say…Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century‘s wedding dress. Blue, satin cigarette pants, a shiny, silver bustier and a flowing, floral train? She pulled that off! George, of course, was handsome as ever in a classic black tux.

Lili and Cole were a dynamic duo, too. The couple and Riverdale costars were too adorable for words on the red carpet. Lili looked like a Renaissance angel in a shimmery gown with a structured bodice, with a flowy skirt and long sleeves. The dress had such intricate details that it was only fitting for Cole to stick with a simple tux. So cute!

We’re bummed that we didn’t see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, too. While Kim was at the 2018 Met Gala (looking like a total babe), she was unfortunately flying solo; Kanye is hidden away in Wyoming currently working on new music. It’s especially disappointing because Ye always gets fun with his look, too! Here’s to all of the couples who did show, and here’s to seeing more of our faves in 2019!