Met Gala’s Best Beauty: Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande & More

Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Amanda Seyfried and SO many more stars looked radiant at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. See pics of the best beauty looks of the night below!

It’s the biggest fashion night of the year, but that doesn’t mean the beauty looks were any less spectacular! We knew we could count on stars like Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez to bring the glitz and glamour to the annual event, which is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. See the best hair and makeup looks from the event in the gallery attached!

Amal Clooney looked gorgeous, thanks to makeup by Charlotte Tilbury, who just won big in our first ever HollywoodLife Beauty Awards! Kim Kardashian West looked stunning thanks to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for her look. Rihanna was styled by her to-go guy Yusef Williams, who also used the Dyson dryer. Cardi B’s hair was done by Tokyo Stylez while makeup artist Erika La Pearl glammed her up with KISS lashes. Jen Atkin styled both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid using the Dyson dryer and her own OUAI products. John D. styled Greta Gerwig and Evan Rachel Wood.

Solange‘s hair was perfected by stylist Jawara Wauchope using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Andrew Fitzsimons created Kylie Jenner’s coif. Sarah Jessica Parker‘s gorgeous makeup was done by Leslie Lopez and her hair was done by Serge Normant. Actress Shailene Woodley’s natural beauty was thanks to makeup artist Christian McCulloch. Ruth Negga‘s stunning makeup was done by Melanie Inglessis. Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett styled model Lily Aldridge. Chris Naselli styled Alicia Vikander. Manicurist Elle Gerstein created a custom set of KISS nails for Blake Lively! Celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot worked with Lili Reinhart using Leonor Greyl products.

Kate Upton was glowing, with makeup done by Tracy Murphy. Gabrielle Union looked flawless thanks to contour king Mario Dedivanovic, who used Kiehl’s skincare and Charlotte Tilbury makeup. Hairstylist Mark Townsend styled Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen using Dove and Oribe products. Rita Ora‘s hair was done by Brent Lawler using Dove products. Zendaya‘s hair was styled by Ursula Stephen.