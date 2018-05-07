Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet Photos: Kim Kardashian & More Dazzle In Gorgeous Looks

The 2018 Met Gala has finally arrived! Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars are stepping out in gorgeous looks on fashion’s biggest night. See the stars as they arrive on the steps of the Met!

It’s the first Monday in May, so that means it’s time for the annual Met Gala! The event is the most exclusive fashion event of the year, taking place in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With this being the Met Gala, every celeb who has been invited wants to make a statement on the red carpet. Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace will be the hosts for the gala this year. The theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

In addition to the hosts, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya, Paris Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and more are expected to attend. From this lineup alone, it’s going to be the most memorable Met Gala in recent history!

The red carpet is where it all happens at the Met Gala. When the celebs walk up to the steps of the Met, that’s their moment to show off what they’ve decided to wear at the annual event. The theme is different every year, and many of our favorite celebs have stunned in some unforgettable outfits. Kendall rocked her sexiest look ever at the 2017 Met Gala in a nearly naked outfit. The entire gown was hand-stitched together with 85,000 crystals! When Rihanna stepped out onto the red carpet in that yellow gown with a 75-foot train in 2015, she took everyone’s breath away. We can’t wait to see what these celebs have in store for us this year. Make sure you keep refreshing our gallery to see all the looks from the 2018 Met Gala!