Melania Trump Trolled On Twitter & Accused Of Stealing Michelle Obama’s ‘Be Better’ Idea

Melania Trump was accused of ripping off Michelle Obama’s White House Summit words of advice to ‘be better’ in a series of tweets after announcing her ‘Be Best’ initiative on May 7. See the reactions here!

Melania Trump, 48, announced her new initiative, Be Best, on May 7 and it didn’t take long for Twitter followers to slam her and accuse the First Lady of copying the words of Michelle Obama‘s popular answer in an interview with Oprah Winfrey at the White House Summit on the United State of Women in 2016. During the memorable interview, Oprah asked Michelle, “What can men do leaving here?” “Be better,” Michelle answered with cheers from a loud crowd. “Be better at everything.” It was the moment that stuck out most about the event and after Melania revealed the name of her new initiative, which is aimed to shed light on the well-being of children, social media use and opioid abuse, Twitter users had a field day about the name’s similarity to Michelle’s statement.

“Michelle Obama: Be better, Melania Trump: Be best Melania can’t accept the fact that Michelle surpasses her in every way so she keeps stealing from her,” one user tweeted. “Melania Trump has a new campaign called Be Best. Step One: Steal Michelle Obama’s Be Better line and try to one up her,” another tweet read.

Other users called out not only her alleged attempt to copy Michelle, but also the bad grammar of the initiative’s title. “Melania trump: coins possibly the worst, grammatically-incorrect slogan ‘Be Best,’ one follower pointed out. “Melania Trump has a very heavy accent, but there is no excuse for ‘Be Best’. WTF! Where is Michelle Obama when you need her?,” another follower expressed.

Although the backlash about Melania’s initiative name may be harsh, it’s not entirely surprising considering this isn’t the first time the ladies have been compared when it comes to their prestigious White House roles. Many believe that Michelle was way more comfortable in her role as the First Lady than Melania and there’s also speculation that after President Donald Trump’s alleged cheating scandals, Melania wants to step out of her political status. Michelle recently made headlines when she called herself the “forever First Lady” to students during an appearance at College Signing Day in Philadelphia.

Michelle Obama: Be better

Melania Trump: Be best Melania can't accept the fact that Michelle surpasses her in every way so she keeps stealing from her. — Janice (@Janice_Resist) May 7, 2018

Melania Trump just launched "Be Best". In 2016, Michelle Obama encouraged men to "Be Better" pic.twitter.com/RtSz1tmETO — Michael Cappetta (@MCappetta) May 7, 2018

Melania and Michelle have yet to comment on the Twitter backlash over the Be Best movement.