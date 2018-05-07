Madonna just brought down the house with an incredible performance at the 2018 Met Gala! Watch the singer perform ‘Like A Prayer!’

The Met Gala is not only known for its flawless fashion, the event also features a pretty amazing performance. In the last few years, Katy Perry, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and so many more have brought down the house with their performances, and now Madonna has joined their illustrious ranks. Wearing what appears to be a nun-inspired ensemble, Madonna performed “Like A Prayer.” While there have been many featured artists in the past, Madonna stood out considering the fact that her music and career is heavenly influenced by religion. So, it fit right in with the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme. And since we know you wish you were there to see this incredible artist in person, check out Madonna’s epic performance below!

At last year’s Met Gala, Katy slayed her stellar performances — her set included some of her greatest hits like “Dark Horse,” “Bon Appetit,” “Chained To The Rhythm” and “Teenage Dream” — she also stunned in her sexy, dominatrix outfit. The set was incredible, and with her black vinyl boots and a matching bodysuit outfit, she also had one of the night’s most interesting outfits. We obviously cannot forget to keep fashion at the forefront of all things at the annual gala!

And who could forget 2016’s Met Gala, which featured an emotional performance from The Weeknd. As the night’s featured performer, he killed it crooning “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” This was way back when he was still dating his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, 21. The two looked beyond stunning in their matching black Givenchy ensembles, with the Weeknd wearing and all-black tux and tie, while Bella opted for a stunning strapless black gown.