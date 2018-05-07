Madonna Brings Goth Back At The 2018 Met Gala In Edgy Black Gown– See Pics

Take a bow! Madonna killed the 2018 Met Gala in her queenly black gown paired with a intricate veil. See the breathtaking look here!

Madonna has arrived. The “Like A Virgin Singer” graced the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala in a long-sleeved black gown, and we are obsessed with her cross adorned crown. She pulled the look together with a mesh veil and a bouquet of black flowers. How iconic! Aside from her ensemble, Madonna’s presence at Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination is especially symbolic considering how much she’s used her career to speak on religion, feminism, and sexism. So, needless to say she was a statement across the board.

Madonna’s look is quite different from her Met Gala ensemble from 2017. Last year, the pop icon turned a lot of heads in a camouflage Moschino dress paired with elbow-length leather gloves. And to tie it all together she held a military net in her hand. We’re still not sure how it fit the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme, but we loved it. I mean we wouldn’t expect anything less.

However, Madonna’s 2016 Met Gala appearance was the most memorable. The 59-year-old star rocked an ultra revealing sheer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy gown, which left little to the imagination. Interestingly, the look wasn’t just a fashion statement, it was a political one too. “We fought and continue to fight for civil rights and gay rights around the world. When it comes to Women’s rights we are still in the dark ages. My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement. The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-ist and sexist society. I have never thought in a limited way and I’m not going to start,” Madonna captioned her Instagram post. Don’t you just love her?!