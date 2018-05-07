Lamar Davenport, BF Who Killed Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter, Found Not Guilty Of Murder

This is utterly shocking. The man who killed E’Dena Hines, the beloved granddaughter of Morgan Freeman, by stabbing her 25 times has just been found not guilty of murder!

Lamar Davenport, 33, was charged with second degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old E’Dena Hines in 2015, but even after multiple eyewitnesses claim they saw him stab her more than two-dozen times, he was still found not guilty on May 7, according to the Daily Mail. However, the boyfriend of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter was found guilty of manslaughter, after his defense argued that Lamar was in a “drug-induced psychosis during the brutal slaying, brought on by his use of PCP.”

Supposedly, Lamar was saying some deranged things in the attack, as one eyewitness claims he heard him say, “I love you. I always loved you. God would have wanted this.” He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was given sedatives. Upon waking and told of what he had done, Lamar broke down, screaming. “Why did this happen? No, No! Why God, why?”

Had he been convicted of the second degree murder charge, Lamar would have been facing up to 25 years in prison for E’Dena’s murder.

Lamar “suffered delusions he was releasing demons from [E’dena Hines’] body,” Jeremy Colley said at the accused killer’s trial in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to the NY Daily News. “He argued that there was “evidence that he lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the nature and cons of his conduct and appreciate the wrongfulness. … I don’t think he appreciated the reality that he was inflicting wounds that could lead to her death.”