Kylie Jenner ‘Not Shocked’ Tyga & Iggy Azalea Relationship May Be Over — He Has ‘Fidelity Issues’

Kylie Jenner feels her ex Tyga still has a lot of issues he has to work out, including the inability to be faithful, and it may be negatively affecting his new relationship with Iggy Azalea. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is not at all surprised that her ex Tyga‘s new romance with Iggy Azalea may already be falling apart due to the fact that she still believes he has issues he needs to work out. “Kylie was not shocked at all when she heard that Iggy and Tyga may already be over,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kylie feels Tyga still has a lot of issues which make it impossible for him to have a new girlfriend and move on from her. From problems staying loyal to still being hung up on her, Kylie knows how hard it can be to be Tyga’s girlfriend.” Eek! It sounds like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t have too much faith in the rapper.

Despite her current lack of confidence in Tyga, Kylie still believes it’s possible for Tyga to get better if he moves on from their previous relationship. “Kylie thinks Tyga has a lot of potential to be a great boyfriend, she loved him for years, but he has never gotten over his love for her,” the source continued. “He still has a broken heart, and so Kylie feels kinda bad for him. She feels it may be challenging for him to have a happy, healthy relationship until he stops talking about and texting her and moves on for good. Kylie also thinks he has major fidelity issues too, so she has no idea how he could ever be committed to any one woman until all that changes.”

While Kylie seems to have strong opinions about her ex, neither her or Tyga ever publicly commented on the reason for their breakup and although there’s been rumors that the two would get back together, Kylie’s clearly moved on with her current beau and baby daddy Travis Scott, 26. No matter what, we hope Tyga finds happiness with whoever he ends up with!