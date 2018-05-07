Kristin Davis Reportedly Adopts Baby #2, A Precious Son — Congrats To The ‘SATC’ Star

Kristin Davis is a new mom of 2, according to a new report! The ‘Sex & The City’ star reportedly adopted a baby boy and we can only imagine how thrilled she must be! Get the details here.

Congrats to Kristin Davis, 53! The actress has added a new member to her family, according to a new report. While she’s already the mother to daughter Gemma Rose Davis, 7, whom she adopted back in 2011, Kristin reportedly welcomed a baby boy also via adoption this year. Taking to Facebook on May 5, journalist Marc Malkin broke the baby news, writing, “KRISTIN DAVIS ADOPTS SECOND CHILD.” How exciting is that?

Marc’s post continues, “Kristin Davis is expanding her family. I can exclusively reveal that the Sex and the City star has adopted a baby boy.” His message ends with, “And now she’s blessed times two! Congrats!” News of Kristin’s first adoption broke in October 2011, months after Kristin had formally adopted Gemma. “This is something I have wanted for a very long time,” the proud mom said in a statement at the time. “Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed.” Aw!

Kristin has always been very open about how adoption was always an option for her, just as it was for her Sex and the City character Charlotte. However, she’s admitted that the entire process is “terrifying.” “They tell you that when [your child] first comes, you should think of it as babysitting in case the birth mom changes her mind,” she explained to Anderson Cooper in 2012. “Every state is different, but in [California] it’s 48 hours. So you’re trying to think that you’re a babysitter but that’s kind of impossible!”

The star added, “When I first got her I would sleep with her on my chest, because when you adopt you’re very concerned about bonding.” Kristin has also opened up about what it’s like to raise a child of another race, as Gemma is African American.

“I am white. I have lived in white privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant,” she shared. “But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror.”