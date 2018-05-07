Khloe Kardashian Fed Up With Wendy Williams’ ‘Obsession’ With Kardashians After Tristan Slam

Khloe Kardashian is seriously annoyed with Wendy Williams’ recent diss & is totally over the daytime talk show host’s ‘obsession’ with her family. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HL about Khloe’s heated response.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has officially had it with Wendy Williams, after the daytime talk show host claimed Khloe was pathetic for publicly getting back together with Tristan Thompson, 27, following his cheating scandal. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how she’s so fed up with Wendy’s fixation on the Kardashians. “Khloe thinks Wendy should take a long hard look in the mirror before weighing in on her relationship,” our source said. “Wendy has no clue what she’s talking about. She doesn’t know what the reality of the situation is. And let’s face it, she’s really in no place to talk about cheating.” Of course, Wendy’s husband allegedly had an affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson, but coincidentally, Wendy has decided to stick by him… just like Khloe has done with Tristan.

When it comes down to it, Khloe believes that Wendy has a consuming passion for the Kardashian family. “Wendy is obsessed with the Kardashians,” our source went on to say. “She’s always talking smack about them and passing judgement.” Wendy had previously told her studio audience that Khloe getting back together with Tristan was all a stunt, especially her recent lunch with him and her attending his game. “This was Khloe trying to save face and get out there,” Wendy claimed. “It’s not even so much about Tristan trying to [say], ‘Let’s go for lunch, to make it look good for the people.’ I think this is a Khloe thing, a Kardashian move right here, and it’s really quite pathetic. Along with you showing up at his game to support him the other night.”

Of course, Khloe wasn’t the only one who suffered Wendy’s wrath. Wendy went on to say about Kris Jenner, “The thing is, what’s next, Kris? I suppose the wedding special will be coming up. Will they really be getting married, or will it be a fake wedding, just for it to keep Khloe out there, and she likes the attention as well. Will she then have a reality show with him?”