Kerry Washington Is A Golden Goddess In Long-Sleeve Gown At Met Gala

Olivia Pope is giving Kerry Washington a round of applause! The ‘Scandal’ star wowed on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet in a beautiful gown that is everything we wanted and more. Slay, KW!

We can all just go home now. Kerry Washington, 41, showed up and slayed the Met Gala red carpet like the queen she is! Kerry shined in a long-sleeve gold gown by Ralph Lauren. Seriously, she looked like she was dripping in gold. She rocked a curly afro that was adorned with a gold headpiece. Stylist Takisha Sturdivant used Tangle Teezer’s Thick & Curly Detangling Brush to style Kerry’s hair for Met Gala.

Kerry has rocked a number of unique and bold gowns at the Met Gala over the years. She stunned in her edgiest look to date in that studded black and silver gown at the 2017 event. The year before, she was pregnant with her second child, and looked stunning in a sparkly, black sleeveless gown with a thigh-high slit. She was pretty in pink at the 2015 Met Gala in a bright high low gown. Kerry can do no wrong!

Kerry recently bid adieu to Scandal, which ended after a 7-season run in April 2018. Kerry has spent nearly decade playing the iconic Olivia Pope. When she show first started, Kerry made history as the first African-American female lead in a network drama in almost 40 years. Kerry and creator Shonda Rhimes, 48, paved the way for so many women in television. TGIT won’t be the same without Kerry!

The actress is getting right back to work after the series finale of Scandal. Kerry is set to star alongside Reese Witherspoon, 42, in the TV miniseries adaptation of Celeste Ng’s best-selling novel, Little Fires Everywhere. While we will miss Olivia Pope, we’re excited to see what Kerry has in store for us next!