Kendall Jenner Slammed For ‘Bland’ Met Gala Look — But Did She Copy Kim Kardashian?

Yikes! Fans have been going HAM on Kendall Jenner after seeing her walk the carpet at the Met Gala in a super ‘bland’ outfit. She’s also being accused of stealing Kim’s 2017 look.

Fans are freaking out on Twitter over Kendall Jenner‘s white pantsuit from the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. We personally thought Kendall looked amazing in her draping, off-the-shoulder white Louis Vuitton pantsuit designed by Virgil Abloh, but Twitter users beg to differ. Not only did people online accuse the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of looking “bland,” but they also said she seems to be copying the outfit sister Kim Kardashian wore to last year’s event. As you can see below, Kim wore a super similar white outfit in 2017. Her dress even had the off-the-shoulder look Kendall displayed this year. We can definitely see the similarities, but at the same time, one is a pantsuit and one is a dress, so they certainly have their differences as well.

Even so, Twitter went after Kendall. One user wrote, “Actually, Kendall followed the theme. Her outfit is obvs inspired by Holy Communion’s bread. Both bland. # MetGala,” while another commented on Kendall potentially copying Kim. “What a pretty, original idea,” they sarcastically wrote. E! News even went as far as calling Kendall’s look a “pants version” of Kim’s dress from 2017. If you want to see a comparison of the two looks, see the pics below. Are you a fan? Do you think Kendall’s look was inspired by Kim’s?

Furthermore, more Twitter users also acknowledged the similarity. One user said, “Also Kendall Jenner’s look feels too reminiscent of Kim Kardashian in Vivienne Westwood whatever year that was,” while another added, “Kendall Jenner Totally Stole Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit From Last Year.” Yikes!