Kendall Jenner Slays In Angelic White Jumpsuit At The Met Gala

Whoa, Kendall Jenner is an actual angel! The model showed up at the Met Gala looking super glam in an all-white jumpsuit.

Kendall Jenner stunned on the red carpet in a look quite different from her barely-there gown from last year’s Met Gala! The Jenner sister went with a pantsuit version of her sister Kim Kardashian‘s Vivienne Westwood dress from last year’s event! Posing with fashion’s man of the moment, new Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh, Kendall looked incredibly sophisticated in a draping, off-the-shoulder white Vuitton pantsuit. Sticking to the ‘Heavenly Bodies’ theme, the all-white look was reminiscent of an angel, and Kendall truly looked angelic. Her accessories were simple with sparkling diamonds, and the top of the jumpsuit actually included sheer gloves. The model pulled her hair back in a slick ponytail and went for a smoky eye.

Recall last year, Kendall was dressed by La Perla in a gown she needed to be sewed into because it was totally crystal. While the model is definitely no stranger to showing skin, she was practically naked in the gown! The couture slip, which opened in the back and put her perky behind on display in a lacy thong, was an absolute statement and left little to imagination. She opted for a bright red lip and no accessories, as to not be “too much,” if there’s such a thing at the Met Ball. This year, Kendall obviously opted for a totally different look, but she did tell E! that last year’s gown was her favorite thing she’s ever worn on a carpet!

Kendall, of course, wasn’t the only Jenner on the carpet! Her sister Kylie Jenner returned to the spotlight since giving birth to her daughter Stormi in Feb. 2018. The sister’s were queens of the ball last May, and get to do it all over again tonight! Follow along on HollywoodLife.com for the most up to date coverage of the Met Gala!