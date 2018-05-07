Katherine Langford Looks Like A Princess In Red & Pink Cape Gown At First Met Gala

Katherine Langford shined bright like a diamond making her Met Gala debut on May 1. The ’13 Reasons Why’ star wowed on the red carpet in one beautiful red and pink gown!

Katherine Langford, 22, made quite the statement at her first-ever Met Gala in a stunning red dress with a hot pink cape. The cape featured stunning embroidery, and her dress was cinched at the waist with a jewel belt. Katherine’s long brown hair flowed in loose waves. She made her blue eyes pop with a shimmery reddish-gold eyeshadow. Her look from head to toe was simply perfect!

Instead of a traditional manicure, Katherine’s fingers were dipped in gold — literally. She also wore a $1.25 million diamond studded cross on loan from M.S. Rau Antiques, which lists the item as a gift Pope Paul VI presented to the United Nations in 1965, according to New York Daily News. She also reportedly wore a 13.6 carat ring that was gifted to the UN by Pope Paul VI.

What a year this has been for Katherine. She earned her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her powerful performance of Hannah Baker in Netflix’s massive hit 13 Reasons Why. At the 2018 ceremony, Katherine supported the Time’s Up movement by wearing a long-sleeve black gown.

Just a little over a week after the Met Gala, 13 Reasons Why will make its highly-anticipated return on May 18. After becoming one of the most talked-about shows of 2017, the show was renewed for a second season, which drops May 18. Despite the fact that the show’s first season followed the aftermath of Hannah’s tragic suicide, Katherine will be present in the second season.

The new episodes will feature different perspectives, which may not make some fans happy. “I think there is an episode in the middle of the season that has the potential to blow up the internet, that some people will be very, very upset about,” showrunner Brian Yorkey told Digital Spy. “There are people who will not be happy with it. But we approached the season thinking and knowing that Hannah told her story the way she understood it. And I think she told the truth – and I am a person who thinks that Hannah told the truth. But she told it from her perspective and she didn’t tell everything.”