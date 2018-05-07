Kanye West Skips Met Gala 2018: Kim Kardashian Attends Alone For 2nd Year In A Row

Following Kanye West’s controversial behavior, Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala red carpet solo on May 7. Is this proof that she’s totally pissed about his recent comments!?

It was a solo night out for Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. For the second year in a row, Kim attended the event all by herself, with her husband, Kanye West, 40, nowhere in sight. His absence is definitely interesting, as he’s recently made headlines for some pretty controversial behavior. The rapper has caused quite a stir with his recent tweets and interviews, during which he’s voiced his support for Donald Trump, shockingly remarked that he thinks slavery was a “choice” and more. Although Kim does not agree with all of her husband’s views, she has made it pretty clear that she’ll continue to support his decision to share his unpopular opinions with the world.

Kanye has stood by his comments and continues to defend himself against the critics, but he still opted out of attending the high-profile Met Ball this year. However, he’s also been very hard at work on his new album, which is due out in June, so it could just be that he’s completely devoting himself to the music right now. Hours before the event, he was spotted in Wyoming, where he’s been putting the final touches on the record.

Although she didn’t have her man by her side, Kim still slayed on the red carpet like a pro. She looked stunning in a gold Versace dress, which will definitely be one of the most buzzed-about looks of the night! Last year, the mom of three also showed up to the Met Gala alone, as Kanye was still recovering from his breakdown (or “breakthrough,” as he likes to call it) less than six months before. In Nov. 2016, ‘Ye was hospitalized and had to cancel several tour dates, and he was simply not in a good enough place to attend such a big event like the Met Ball.

Later this month, Kim and Kanye will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. They also welcome their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate earlier this year. Kanye may be making waves with the public right now, but when it comes to his family, it seems things are still a-ok!