Jordyn Woods Poses Topless In Sexy Bathtub Selfies As She Seemingly Prepares For 1st Met Gala

Hello, gorgeous! Jordyn Woods shared some sultry shirtless selfies on Instagram that may be a hint at her look for the 2018 Met Gala. We have the utterly hot pics here!

Either Jordyn Woods has the most glamorous morning routine ever, or the model, 20, is getting ready for her very first Met Gala! Jordyn shared some intimate selfies on Instagram from inside her bathroom, and she was totally naked. Don’t get too excited; Jordyn’s sitting in the bathtub and she’s fully covered with bubbles. The only thing she’s wearing with her birthday suit is an intricate tower of cherry blossoms perched on top of her head. She looks extraordinary! While there’s a chance that this is just how the rich and glamorous look while they’re relaxing in the bath, we have reason to believe that this is the beginning of her look for the 2018 Met Gala. Jordyn also posted a blurry selfie on her Instagram story that showed someone placing more flowers in her hair, captioned, “Happy met bitches”.

Yeah, we’re convinced! With a hairdo like that, we cannot wait to see what she wears on the red carpet to go along with it. While Jordyn’s best friend, Kylie Jenner, 20, is one of the Met Gala’s ruling queens, the model’s never actually attended alongside her. That’s changing this year! There’s no word yet on what Jordyn will be wearing, or who, but it’s bound to be perfection. She’s such a beauty! If it’s as sexy as the outfit she wore at Coachella, then she’s bound to be the talk of the ball tonight.

We can’t wait to see what Kylie’s wearing to the Met Gala, too. Since her debut in 2016, Kylie’s consistently rocked that red carpet. Her embellished Balmain gown in 2016 was unparalleled. For 2017, she slayed that platinum blonde bob and sparkly dress layered over a nude bodysuit. So good!