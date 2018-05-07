Jennifer Lopez Looks Hot AF In Sexy Met Gala Outfit That Has Left Us Speechless

Jennifer Lopez has brought her A-game to the Met Gala red carpet again. Glam J.Lo rocked this block on New York’s biggest fashion night! Take a look.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has done it again! The singer looked ah-maz-ing when she hit the Met Gala red carpet on May 7, with her boo Alex Rodriguez, 42. Jenny from the block took the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme to a whole other level. Her sparkly gown featured a blue cross, front and center. Feathers adorned her train, but it was the hip-high slit that truly drew gasps. It was sexy, sultry, while honoring the very religious theme. It all could have easily gone wrong, but J.Lo stayed in every way. It’s not the first time that Jennifer walked the Met Gala red carpet with A-Rod. Last year when the couple walked arrived, she covered up with a floor-length powder blue Valentino gown to showcase the 2017 theme – Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. But for 2018 she clearly decided to go in a completely different direction!

It’s hard to believe but it’s been 14 years since J.Lo made her Met Gala debut. Yep, she first walked the MG red carpet in May 2004 with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in tow, which absolutely made sense because she was wearing one of their dresses. Jen looked fierce in the sexy black number – her interpretation of the Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century theme that year. The racy, flamenco-style gown featured a figure hugging, peek-a-boo lace bodice with a plunging back. J.Lo didn’t disappoint that night and she has consistently brought the goods whenever she’s rocked the Met Gala red carpet in the years since. Who could forget the ‘20s-inspired metallic dress she wore in May 2007? She looked like the star of an old Hollywood film noir!

Fast-forward to 2011 and she was red hot in a wistful Gucci gown on the night that honored the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen. That’s what we love about J.Lo. Pick a style and a genre and she can bring it.

Rocking it out in an animal-print style floor-length Michael Kors dress to pay tribute to punk in 2013? Check. Bringing the bling in a sparkly Zuhair Murad creation, as part of the 2010 American Woman theme? Done that! Flaunting her bootie in a daring Versace gown, which featured a red dragon wrapped around her body? Definitely. We can’t wait to see what Ms. Lopez hits us with next year!