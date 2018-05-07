Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Couple Goals On 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

All hail the queen and king of New York! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrived at the Met Gala together on May 7, looking like the absolutely picture-perfect couple. See the pics!

New York City was well represented on the red carpet, as the Bronx’s own Jennifer Lopez, 48, joined her sweetheart, New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez, 42, at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. These two could have taken the 4 train down to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the way these two were dressed, they probably arrived in one expensive car. Jennifer looked particularly exquisite, wearing an intricate Balmain dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and allowed her to put MAJOR leg on display.

JLo was certainly on-point for the night, fitting in perfectly with the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme. She looked divine, as did A-Rod. Well, let’s be honest – men’s fashion isn’t the star at the Met Gala. Unless the Yankee slugger was going to pull out an elaborate costume or wear a pair of tails that rivaled one of Rihanna’s epic Met Gala trains, he was going to arrive in a sharp suit. It may be a bit extra, but when everyone else is being so extra, perhaps going with a classic tux is a good idea? Either way, looking good, Alex!

Being that A-Rod’s from Washington Heights and the BX still loves “Jenny From The Block,” it’s fitting that Manhattan was where J-Rod became red carpet official. JLo and A-Rod – J-Rod – made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. Jennifer was “Rhapsody in blue,” attending the event in a lovely Valentino gown. The Harry Winston jewelry sparkled bright that night, but J-Rod’s love outshone everyone. Jennifer even teased their appearance, posting a shot of themselves in the car. “Me and my macho bello,” she captioned the shot.

Though Jennifer skipped the 2016 Met Gala, her dress at the 2015 event was to die for. With the theme being China: Through The Looking Glass, J.Lo decided to rock a skin-tight red Atelier Versace gown with a Chinese dragon made out of red rubies. The nude illusion was spectacular and established JLo as one of the most anticipated “heavenly bodies” at the Met Gala.