Michelle Obama Says She’s ‘Concerned’ For Women With Trump As President: Will She Run?

After eight relatively successful years with her husband, former President Barack Obama, in office, could it be Michelle Obama‘s time to take over? Even before he left office, voters were already voicing their hopes for her to run in 2020 — especially considering who she would be running against, current President Donald Trump. Despite no longer being FLOTUS, Michelle is still working tirelessly to defend the rights of women and girls in the United States, which she spoke about at the United State of Women Summit in conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross. While Michelle expressed that she’s “concerned” about women “in light of the last [presidential] election,” she doesn’t think that her becoming president is the right thing to focus on.

Rather, we need to focus all our efforts on bringing about lasting change! “When I hear people say, ‘You run!’ It’s part of the problem!” Michelle said during her conversation at the summit. “We still didn’t get ‘Yes We Can’ right. It’s not ‘Yes You Can’ it’s ‘Yes We Can.’ Until we get that right, it doesn’t matter who runs. I don’t think I’m any different from Hillary [Clinton]. Change starts close to home. So looking for the next person to run, and I don’t mean to cut that off, but that’s been our distraction. We’re just going to wait for the next person to save us. We thought it was Barack Obama, and then he didn’t end racism.”

Though she wasn’t announcing a presidential run, she did offer a realistic solution for helping young girls thrive in the United States. “I think if we want our daughters to dream bigger than we did, then we have more work to do,” Michelle said of the next steps she believes we need to take. “So many of us have gotten ourselves at the table, but we’re still too grateful to be at the table to really shift the thinking. And that’s not a criticism, because for so many of us just getting to the table was so hard, right? So you’re just holding on! But now we have to take some risks for our girls.”

And as for men, including allies and the fathers of young daughters, Michelle said, “Because the workplace you work in — the times you turn your head, you look the other way, the times you’re sitting at a table where there are no people of color, no women. If you’re tolerating that, that’s the workplace that is going to be waiting for your little girl. You’ve sold her a bill of goods! You told her she could be anything, but you’re not working to make sure that can be actualized.” Hear, hear!