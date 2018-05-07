Is Bella Thorne Engaged To BF Mod Sun? See The Huge Ring She Wore On That Finger

OMG! Is ‘Famous In Love’ star Bella Thorne engaged to her rapper beau Mod Sun now!? Check out the ring her bought her!

Did another Hollywood star just get engaged!? Bella Thorne, 20, took to Instagram on Monday, May 7, to share a photo of a brand-new ring on THAT finger. “Da baby iced me out,” she captioned a photo of a huge emerald on her finger surrounded by sparkling diamonds! “Iced out” indeed! Does this mean her boyfriend Mod Sun, 31, popped the question?! We’re desperate to know!

The couple also shared a few playful photos after he gave her the new bling! So cute! Although Bella isn’t confirming that she and her rapper fella are getting hitched, a gift like this means they are definitely headed in the right direction! As fans know, this is one couple that refuses to keep their wild romance to themselves — and we’re so glad!

However, back in January, this relationship looked like it was headed for trouble. Bella apparently discovered that Mod was on a dating app long after they started dating and decided to put him on blast for it! “When your boyfriend still has a dating app on his phone,” she captioned a photo on Snapchat of his photo with 3 notifications from Badoo! Yikes!

However, soon after she herself joined a dating app! The gorgeous thespian shared a playful photo of herself on Huggle. In it, she rocks bright red lingerie that totally showcases her cleavage, not to mention a Santa hat. However, she shared one very important note on her pic. She made it clear that when it comes to romance, she’s spoken for! “Friends only,” she captioned the sexy seasonal photo along with a winky face. Clearly Mod is one lucky guy! Well, it looks like we’re going to have to wait and see if Bella’s actually going to walk down the aisle soon or not!