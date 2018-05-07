Met Gala 2018’s Hottest Hunks: George Clooney, Cole Sprouse & More

George Clooney, Colse Sprouse, Andrew Garfield and more handsome hunks showed up to celebrate fashion’s biggest night!

The most handsome men always come out for the Met Gala in New York City! For the 2018 event, plenty of your favorite male stars put on their Sunday best for a Monday night out surrounded by the most iconic people in fashion. George Clooney was one of the first to arrive, with the most stunning accessory of the evening, his wife (and co-chair of the Met Gala) Amal Clooney! He was the most perfect doting husband, holding Amal’s hand as she walked up the iconic Met stairs, and standing to the side as she took photos. He looked as good as ever in a black tuxedo, and showed a scruffier look with a grey beard.

Actor Andrew Garfield opted for some color on the Met Gala carpet, wearing a velvet red tuxedo. He showed up solo, and made us miss the days that he and ex-GF Emma Stone would attend together. A hunk who did show was up with a date was Cole Sprouse! He and his girlfriend Lili Reinhart made their red carpet debut as a couple and were absolute GOALS.

Darren Criss, 31, attended looking dapper as ever. Sadly, he was not joined by his American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace co-star, Edgar Ramirez, for the big event.

In case you need a refresher, 2017 was not short of any young hotties, either. For example: Blake Lively‘s husband, Ryan Reynolds, tagged along for the big night out, while Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were the power couple to beat. To add to that, Selena Gomez and her boyfriend at the time, The Weeknd, made their debut on the biggest red carpet in the world! No pressure, right? We all know how that ended up…

