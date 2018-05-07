Emily Ratajkowski Looks Like A Glowing Goddess With Golden Makeup & Hair At The 2018 Met Gala

Emily Ratajkowski absolutely slayed at the 2018 Met Gala with a hair and makeup look that couldn’t be beat. See pics of her glowing, golden look from the red carpet here!

We have a winner! Earlier in the day, Emily Ratajkowski‘s hairstylist posted a sneak peek of her Met Gala look on Instagram, and it wasn’t that well received. We’re not sure why, because Emily looked basically adorable with a pixie cut wig, but some fans just weren’t digging it. So when she rolled up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, it was a drastically different look! We can’t imagine her looking any other way, now, because this woman has transformed into an actual goddess. The Gone Girl star‘s long, dark tresses were gathered up in a soft bun, with few tendrils loosened in the front.

It’s almost too romantic to handle. We’re obsessed with how chic her west-style hair is. The more you look at it, the most details you notice. Like, beneath that intricate golden halo, Emily’s stylist, Jennifer Yepez of Kérastase, made tiny little twists and braids. Ugh, it’s so cute. In the back, there are even more small diamond pins holding up the twist. As Jennifer said, “Emily’s look tonight is really on par with the MET theme (Heavenly Bodies). We wanted to create this golden and super glowy look from head to toe… sort of like a statue dripping in liquid gold.” We couldn’t agree more!