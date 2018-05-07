Liz Hurley Proves She’s Discovered Fountain Of Youth — Stuns In Gold Gown At 52: PICS

52 and fabulous! Elizabeth Hurley looked like a golden goddess in a sequin gown on May 6. See a photo of her head to toe look below!

Elizabeth Hurley, 52, showed off her sexy cleavage while in Belgium at the Carat+ exhibition opening on May 6. At the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, Elizabeth was surrounded by massive diamonds, but she was shining brighter than them all! We loved her gold dress! Of course, she accessorized with tons of diamonds, and looked absolutely breathtaking!

Her low-cut gown showed off her fit and toned body. The backless dress had thin straps criss-crossed in a halter design, and really showcased her assets. She was beaming, and looked so happy while posing on the carpet. She wore diamond earrings, rings, and a bracelet — she was dripping in decadence!

Her hair was in soft waves, in a center part. Her makeup was gorgeous and glowing. She had full lashes, to give her eyes definition and drama, and kept her lips natural with a pink gloss. Elizabeth is proud of her body and loves showing it off! She has her own swimwear collection called Elizabeth Hurley Beach, with a range of bikinis and coverups, and she’s frequently modeling her newest pieces on her Instagram! In fact, she just wore a sheer cover-up with no bra! WOW!

Liz is one of the many women in Hollywood who are proving that they look better with age! Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Halle Berry, 51, are in the best shape of their lives! We only hope to look and feel that confident one day!