Drake Teases Brand-New Song With Lil Baby In Clip — Listen To The 40-Second Preview

Drake and Lil Baby excitingly shared a snippet of their new song at Preme’s release party on May 6 and it’s been making its way all over social media. Listen to the clip of the highly-anticipated tune here!

Drake, 31, and Lil Baby, 23, unexpectedly teased everyone at Preme‘s album release party on May 6 by sharing a clip of a song they collaborated on and it’s making its way all over social media! The 40 second preview first went public on Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas‘ Instagram story from the party and now fans everywhere are listening to the jam. During the clip, Drake can be heard giving attention to Atlanta’s Wheezy as the track’s producer by rapping, “Wheezy produced it and Weezy done made me.”

Although Drake and Lil Baby released the clip at the party, it’s still not confirmed when and where the full track will come out. Lil Baby has a project called Harder Than Ever coming out on May 18 so it’s very possible the new song could be featured on it. It could be also be a part of Drake’s upcoming album, Scorpion, set to be released in June. The rapper just released his new single “Nice For What” and it’s already receiving high praise so the album is sure to be a hit!

Drake’s new music always seems to make headlines. In addition to Drake and Lil Baby sharing their collaborative song at Preme’s party, Lil Baby teased the collaboration on his Twitter account. “Imagine Me And Drake Droppin A Song,” he tweeted on May 7 leading to more speculation that the song will be released and in a big way. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the rappers have in the works!

Lil Baby and Drake unreleased song pic.twitter.com/EYv65AJLkd — Will (@DmndSupplyFly) May 7, 2018

Imagine Me And Drake Droppin A Song — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 7, 2018

We’ll happily be on the lookout for the new full track and hopes it gets released soon!