Los Angeles Dog Mauls 3-Month-Old Baby To Death In Horrifying Attack

This is so sad! 3-month-old Gaia Nova died on May 5 after being viciously attacked by a dog in her Los Angeles, California home. Here’s everything we know!

Our hearts go out to the family of 3-month-old Gaia Nova as she was unexpectedly mauled to death by a dog in her Sherman Oaks neighborhood home on Saturday. The baby was attacked while her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle and unfortunately passed away at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of the baby. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. They Mayor’s Crisis Response Team will be by the family’s side during this difficult time,” LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza with the Van Nuys Area tweeted. This is just so heartbreaking!

Sadly, it is unclear which, or how many dogs attacked the baby girl as there were three animals at the home. Animal control officers took custody of a 98-pound Rottweiler, an 89-pound Labrador and a 10-pound Terrier. They were all pets of the home owners. However, DNA samples were taken to determine which dog was responsible for the Gaia’s death. Making the story even more tragic, this would have been Gaia’s mother’s first Mother’s Day this Sunday.

The family is reportedly extremely distraught over the child’s death as the incident has been described as a “true tragedy,” but there has been no indication of neglect or criminal intent. We can’t possibly imagine how difficult this is for little Gaia’s family, but we send our condolences. Take a look at the clip above!