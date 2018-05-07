Cardi B Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Plunging, Beaded Dress With Thigh High Slit At The Met Gala

OKUURR! Cardi B and her baby bump were breathtaking on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7! She showed up with designer Jeremy Scott on her arm in matching beaded outfits! See her epic look here!

Move over world — queen Cardi B, 25, just arrived at her very first Met Gala! The pregnant rapper turned heads on the red carpet with Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott on her arm, as the duo donned matching ensembles, created by Scott, of course. Cardi was glowing on fashion’s most prominent stage in a cream wool plunging, gown that showed off her toned legs. Her dress was encrusted with pearls, crystals and gems, inspired by tapestries and embroideries from ecclesiastic vestments from Moschino by Jeremy Scott. She paired the vibrant look with a cream, silk Duchesse belted overskirt and a custom jeweled headpiece.

She opted for a dress that hugged her baby bump tight and managed to nail this year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Cardi was the queen of accessories at the Met. She went all out with a jeweled headpiece, choker and gloves, which all matched her dress. And, to top off the biggest fashion moment of her career, she rocked an over-the-top Swarovski manicure by her personal manicurist Jenny Bui. Check out her full look below!

Although Cardi hit the red carpet with Scott, her fiancé, Offset, 26, wasn’t far behind. The rapper joined his group, Migos, for the red carpet, where he will meet with his baby momma after posing for photos.

Cardi B in Moschino by Jeremy Scott at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018

Cardi confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Offset during her first-ever Saturday Night Live performance on April 7. In the midst of belting out “Be Careful,” off her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, the camera zoomed out to show off her growing bump.

The rapper then put on a stellar performance at Coachella the week after, where she twerked on stage, bump and all. After she headlined 2018 Broccoli Festival in Washington, D.C. on April 28, Cardi announced that she will be taking a break from live shows due to her pregnancy. However, she confirmed that she will still be hitting the road with Bruno Mars for the last leg of his 24K Magic Tour.