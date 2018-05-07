Blake Lively Dazzles In Jewel Studded Red Dress With Long Train At Met Gala

We can all go home now. Blake Lively has graced us with her presence at the 2018 Met Gala. The fashionista dazzled in a gorgeous gown that is the epitome of E-P-I-C!

Blake Lively, 30, was one of the last to arrive at the Met Gala, but she was worth the wait. Blake stole the show in her best Met Gala look yet. She graced the red carpet in a red gown that was adorned with gorgeous multi-colored jewels on the bodice. Blake’s hair was swept back into a soft updo. She also wore a stunning headpiece that made her look like an angel. Her gorgeous makeup was done by Kristofer Buckle.

Is there any outfit Blake can’t pull off? Honestly, we don’t think there is. Since her Gossip Girl days, Blake has been a fashionista who we all worship. The 2018 Met Gala marks the 10-year anniversary of Blake’s first fashion prom appearance, and every single one since then has been memorable. She stepped out for her first Met Gala in 2008 in a black strapless gown. The look was a safe one by Blake’s standards, but she’s gotten bolder every since.

She channeled gorgeous Old Hollywood glamour in custom Gucci gown with a plunging neckline in 2014. Blake and Ryan Reynolds were basically definition of #Goals that year. She wowed in a pink Burberry gown with a floral train in 2016. She was pregnant with her second child, Ines, but she showed no signs of a baby bump! She returned to the Met Gala red carpet the next year with Ryan, and this time Blake was a golden goddess in fierce gold gown with layers of chains and a blue feather train.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her new thriller, A Simple Favor. The movie, based on the book of the same name by Darcey Bell, follows Anna Kendrick’s character as she searches for her missing friend Emily, who is played by Blake. From the trailers that have been released, Blake is giving off serious Serena van der Woodsen vibes. We are so here for mysterious Blake!