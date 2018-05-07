Beyonce & Jay-Z Skipping Met Gala As He Surprises Her With ‘Dream Vacation’: They Want To ‘Relax’

Say it ain’t so! It looks like Beyonce and JAY-Z will be absent from this year’s Met Gala! Instead, the rapper is whisking her away on a surprise vacation! Here’s all the details!

Are you as excited for the 2018 Met Gala as we are?! Of course you are! However, according to an insider, 2 of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be skipping fashion’s biggest night this year! Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, will not be walking the red carpet tonight. Instead, he’s taking her away on a surprise vacation! “JAY-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour,” a source tells ETOnline.com.

As much as we’d love to see these 2 strut their stuff at the star-studded event, we don’t blame them! After Bey’s historic performances at Coachella, including appearances from Destiny’s Child, the stakes are pretty high for her upcoming world tour with JAY! It’s easy to see why the songstress could use some down time before hitting the road!

Last year, the world-famous duo skipped the glitzy event too because she was expecting their twins. And in 2016, she attended the gala without JAY or her wedding ring amid rampant infidelity allegations aimed at her husband. And who can forget that infamous footage of Solange Knowles lashing out at JAY in an elevator while leaving a Met Gala afterparty in 2014. Afterward, claims began to fly that the fight was allegedly over another woman in JAY’s life.

“People forget that the incident in the elevator when Solange was hitting Jay-Z, it wasn’t because they had an argument about the weather,” the celebrity stylist Anthony Pazos, who’s work with Bey, told the Daily Mail in 2016. “That was about another woman.” So, it’s easy to see why Beyonce would rather embark upon a “dream vacation” than revisit an event so closely associated with some difficult chapters in her life. The On The Run II Tour kicks off in June. Have you bought your tickets?!