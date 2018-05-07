Ashley Graham’s Sexy Curves Steal The Show At The 2018 Met Gala

Once again, Ashley Graham has left us all but speechless. She looks drop dead gorgeous in her metallic gown on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.



Ashley Graham, 30, looked so good in her 2018 Met Gala dress that there aren’t enough words to describe her look. The model strutted her stuff up the steps of The Met on Monday, May 7 in New York City, sporting a fab dress and a new haircut. In her bronze strapless gown with serious slits up both sides and strappy sandals, she looked stunning, plain and simple! And by keeping everything else simple from her center part to her gold makeup to her nude nails, Ashley let her shimmery dress and her bob do all the talking.

Honestly, we’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting to see what this gorgeous model would show up to the red carpet in ever since she posted a video on Instagram last night “getting ready.” Or in other words, getting her nose hairs zapped! That’s right, she went there, which clearly showed her dedication to the Met Gala red carpet – and we’re happy to see her outfit didn’t disappoint. And the fact that she debuted a new lopped-off look with it? Even better!

Of course, we wouldn’t expect any different from the stunner. This isn’t Ashley’s first Met Gala rodeo, after all! The model is not a newcomer to the fashion world in any sense of the word, and at the 2017 Met Gala, she had heads turning and tongues wagging. She looked vibrant in a white and bright red floor-length gown, with the red fabric built up into a massive but super stylish sleeve over her shoulder. The bottom of the gown expanded outward so it looked like she was floating as she walked up the steps of The Met. Now that’s how you take a gown and make it into a statement two years in a row! Is it too soon to be excited for her 2019 look?