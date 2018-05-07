Ariana Grande & Katy Perry met up on the Met Gala red carpet & had a cringe-worthy moment when they tried to embrace! Find out what went wrong here & watch how it all went down.

Ariana Grande, 24, and Katy Perry, 33, both looked drop-dead gorgeous at the Met Gala in NYC on May 7. But when the two ran into each other, things got slightly awkward! As Ariana went in for a hug from her friend, she couldn’t quite wrap her arms around Katy’s over-the-top ensemble. For a second there, their encounter looked slightly cringe-worthy, but thankfully they both recovered gracefully! In the end, the singers settled for a quick cheek kiss rather than a full-on embrace.

The problem stemmed from Katy’s wild gown, which featured massive wings jutting out from her back. The enormous accessory actually put Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wings to shame! She paired her wings with a gold metallic mini dress that had sheer long sleeves, and matching metallic over-the-knee boots. Meanwhile, Ariana looked like an angel in her own right while rocking an ethereal gown by Vera Wang. She completed her “heavenly” look with a massive white bow on top of her signature ponytail.

New video of Ariana Grande and @KatyPerry interacting at the 2018 #METGALA pic.twitter.com/vLDXLtWDbr — Ariana Grande Updates (@buterasourcez) May 7, 2018

“I’m wearing Vera Wang. I’m very happy to be her date tonight… This is a painting I’m wearing,” Ariana told E! News on the carpet. While this was the star’s very first Met Gala experience, Katy is a Met Gala pro. The American Idol judge casually rolled up to the night’s event in an open-top Rolls Royce, proudly showing off her wild ensemble. Talk about a grand entrance! But the viral moments didn’t stop there, once she hit the carpet, Katy sat down on the famous Metropolitan staircase — posing like an actual angel.