Amal & George Clooney Wow On Met Gala Red Carpet

Amal and George Clooney wowed on the Met Gala red carpet with their jaw-dropping, glamorous look. Find out what the stylish couple wore that has everyone talking!

Amal Clooney, 40, and George Clooney, 57, stunned on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet on May 7 and we’d expect nothing less from the stylish couple. The couple were the first celebs to arrive. And they set the tone for the evening. George looked very dapper in his traditional tuxedo. Meanwhile, Amal went for a very dramatic red carpet look, ditching the traditional gown and opting for a pantsuit instead, which she paired with a floral bodice and matching train. It is a big night for Amal who co-chaired the event for the first time, alongside Rihanna, 30, and Donatella Versace, 63. The theme – Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination – is a tricky one but she nailed it.

This fashion “do” is what we’ve come to expect from Amal. It’s quite impressive, given that it’s only the second time she has attended the Met Gala. The international human rights lawyer made her debut at the event in May 2015 just months after getting hitched to the Hollywood heartthrob in September 2014. By then she had already become a fashion icon so no one was surprised when she flawlessly rocked that year’s theme, China: Through the Looking Glass. The then newlywed looked fabulous in a custom red Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by Brit designer John Galliano, according to People. The scarlet dress featured a hand-painted fitted bodice, with tiers of ruffles below.

George proudly accompanied his bride, wearing a classic white tails tuxedo. The Oscar winner was beaming all night. We all know why. It’s not just his wife’s good looks and brilliant mind that impresses the actor.

He is also a fan of her fashion sense – just like the rest of us. Days after her Met Gala debut, George gushed to Entertainment Tonight about Amal’s fashion sense. He said, “It’s amazing… it’s eccentric but it’s fun, sense of fashion,” He added, “How she does it while she’s got 11 cases she’s working on, and she was teaching at Columbia, and she’s still like, ‘I want to wear that dress.’ It’s crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch, because she has such great taste.”