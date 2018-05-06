Carlos Carvalho: 5 Things To Know About Director Killed By Gerald The Giraffe

Director Carlos Carvalho was sadly killed in a horrific giraffe attack while filming close-ups of the animal’s feet in South Africa on May 2 and it’s shocked the film world. Here’s everything you should know about him.

Filmmaker Carlos Carvalho, 47, was shockingly killed in South Africa on May 2 after a giraffe named Gerald headbutted him and sent him flying 16 feet into the air during a film shoot. Although the director was rushed to a hospital right after the incident, he later succumbed to major head injuries that he sustained during the terrible attack. Here’s everything you should know about the talented man whose life was sadly cut short.

1.) The fatal attack happened while he was filming a series at the Glen Afric Country Lodge. The series was said to be about a British family who have set up a game lodge in South Africa and it was when Carlos was shooting close-ups of the giraffe’s body and feet, that the animal became “inquisitive”. He then swung his neck with force, hitting Carlos and causing him to fly up in the air. His death was officially announced on the film crew agency, CallaCrew’s Facebook page. “It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho‚ one of our favourite DOP’s,” the announcement began. “Carlos was filming a feature at Glen Afric and had a fatal run in with a giraffe on set. He was flown to Milpark Hospital but succumbed to his injuries 20:50 last night. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time. He will be sorely missed.”

2.) He has won multiple awards for his filmmaking. In 2003, he won the Silver Lion at the Cannes Film Festival for a Childline public service announcement. He was also honored with an African Movie Academy Cinematography Award in 2014 for his work on the film The Forgotten Kingdom.

3.) He first worked in the film industry as a runner. His work began in the entry-level position in 1992 and progressed from there.

4.) The filmmaker was married with children. Although Carlos was reportedly close with his family, they have yet to release a statement about his death. According to photographer, Drikus van der Merwe, who was on set at the time of Carlos’ accident, the director asked him to take photos for his family on the fateful day. “About five minutes before he got hit Carlos gave me his phone and asked me to take some photos of him on the rig for his kids,” Drikus told The Sun. “He was talking so highly of them and his wife. I feel so sorry for them.”

5.) Despite the tragedy, a Glen Afric spokesperson named Jenny claims it wasn’t Gerald the giraffe’s fault. Jenny told The Sun that Carlos ignored their safety regulations about not approaching the animal. “He was unauthorised to film,” she said. “He went off on his own. He wanted to get some shots to prove a point. He was trying to excel. We are not going to shoot Gerald. He was not in the wrong. I don’t consider him to be a dangerous animal. He’s just a huge wild animal and the guy disobeyed safety regulations. I’m very sad for his family. But I’m not one of those people who blames the animals.”

