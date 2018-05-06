Tia Mowry Gives Birth: Star Welcomes Baby #2 With Husband — Their 1st Daughter

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict are officially parents to a baby girl! The ‘Sister, Sister’ star has given birth to her 2nd child, and we’re SO thrilled for the expanding fam!

Six years after welcoming their son Cree Taylor Hardrict, Tia Mowry Hardrict, 39, and her husband Cory Hardrict, 38, are second-time parents! Tia gave birth to baby number two on May 5, which she happily announced on Instagram, and they welcomed a precious baby daughter. The actress has been very vocal about how excited she is about becoming a two-time mom, so we can only imagine what a special time this must be for her and her family. “Getting there and getting so excited!” she told fans via Instagram on March 11 — and now that time has finally arrived! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!,” the new mom captioned an adorable Instagram post of her holding her daughter. “Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches We are in heaven.” So sweet!

Tia revealed she was pregnant back in November, sharing an adorable Instagram photo of her husband and son kissing her baby bump, which was poking out from her leopard-print outfit. Since then, the Sister, Sister star has regularly kept fans updated with her baby bump progress, sharing in January that she was already six months along, and that “this baby is big.” In January Tia also announced her and Cory’s baby would be a girl!

“We’re having a girl!” the actress exclaimed in her YouTube reveal video. “Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited.” Having been the only child for over six years though, Tia later admitted her son may be feeling a bit jealous over his sister’s arrival — but of course he was super excited as well! “He’s very excited. I can sense a little bit of jealousy,” the actress told People magazine. “I think he’s getting a little jealous of the baby, but we’re trying to make him feel as comfortable as possible.” We’re sure now that the cutie has arrived, Cree is totally stepping up as an amazing big brother!