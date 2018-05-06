‘The Arrangement’: Will Kyle & Megan Get Married After All The Drama? — EP Interview

With all that’s going on right now on ‘The Arrangement,’ will Kyle and Megan even make it down the aisle? The show’s EP Jonathan Abrahams teased that the wedding is ‘going to be different’ than what you ‘expect.’

“There will be a wedding. That’s all I’m going to say,” The Arrangement EP Jonathan Abrahams told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There will be some people involved. There will be some dresses. Somebody will kiss somebody else. In Hollywood, sometimes you get all these things piled on top of each other. You get the wedding happening right around the time the movie is being released, and it helps creates buzz. I think there’s probably some of that going on, which is why the movie has to get done first. We are definitely going to do a wedding, but I think it’s going to be different than what people might expect.”

In the preview for the May 6 episode, Kyle and Megan’s relationship has reached a new low. She asks him whether or not he’s been playing her all along. According to the synopsis, the couple must “confront a dark truth that has emerged from Kyle’s past, which puts both of them at odds with Terence.” The promo ends with Kyle yelling at Megan, “Stop! We’re getting married tomorrow!” Will Megan walk out on Kyle? Time will tell!

In addition to the Kyle drama and the quest to take down IHM, Megan has been dealing with Terence. The IHM leader has proven to be the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde this season. One minute you hate him, the next he’s not so bad. Season 2 has peeled back the layers on Terence, and Jonathan talked to HollywoodLife about the complicated character. “For me, It was always important to, as much as he might have some sociopathic tendencies, to keep him as a human and to have him have real feelings and have his behavior come from somewhere.”

The Arrangement airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E! The season 2 finale will air May 13.