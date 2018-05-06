T.I. Thinks DJ Khaled’s Oral Sex Comments Make Him Look Like ‘A Sexist Fool’ Stuck In The 1950s

T.I. has some scathing thoughts on DJ Khaled’s surprising admission that he refuses to give his wife oral sex! Check out the EXCLUSIVE details.

DJ Khaled, 42, has come under fire for some striking and bizarre comments in which he basically admitted that he refuses to give his wife, Nicole Tuck, oral sex but happily accepts it. This has been met with a wave of ridicule from fans and celebs alike! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning that fellow performer T.I., 37, is also pretty upset with Khaled! “T.I. thinks Khaled’s oral sex comments make him look like a sexist fool, and someone’s who’s stuck in the 1950s,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tip prides himself on satisfying his woman, and gets great pleasure from it, as he believes all red-blooded men should.”

But the eyebrow-raising comments don’t end there! “Tip can’t imagine not wanting to explore every part of a woman. It’s such a turn on to him—and he can’t help feeling that Khaled’s aversion to performing oral sex brings into question how much he really likes women, and how much he actually likes having sex with them,” they added. Sounds like Tip is attempting to coax a response from Khaled!

It all began with Khaled sitting down for an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2015, which just resurfaced. That’s when he admitted that he isn’t into reciprocating when it comes, ahem, certain sex acts. “A woman should praise the man—the king” he said. “If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, ‘How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family.’ You know, I’m putting in the work.”

Since, everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Evan Rachel Wood has chimed in on the news! “You’re seriously missing out man,” the Westworld actress wrote. “Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up.” Whoa!