‘SNL’: Kanye West & His Slavery Comments Get Everyone Killed In ‘A Kanye Place’

Wow! ‘SNL’ just managed to poke fun at both Kanye West and ‘A Quiet Place’ in a insanely funny sketch!

Donald Glover, 34, is both the host and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 5 where he helped put together perhaps one of the best sketches ever! He and the show’s cast all recreated the new hit thriller A Quiet Place with one important twist — they must stay quiet amid Kanye West‘s shocking tweets! One by one the group is picked off as they loudly react to the rapper’s tweets that include stating he supports President Trump, to sporting his Make America Great Again hat, to claiming slavery was a “choice.” The best part has to be when Ye releases “Lift Yourself” a new song in which he raps utter nonsense primarily using the word “poop.” Aidy Bryant can’t believe that’s all he’s saying and cries out, instantly dying. It’s ridiculous and so so relevant!

This is just the latest joke from this comedy team that was amazing AND super topical. Take for instance when Charles Barkley hosted on March 3. He decided to bring up the kneeling controversy surrounding the NFL. “People should be able to disagree. For example, I’m proud to stand for our National Anthem. Unless Fergie’s singing, and then I fall over laughing because it’s hilarious.” Yikes! This is clearly a reference to her reviled performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star Game.

my favorite part of the “a kanye place” short on #snl pic.twitter.com/5fNbeNSC96 — mike taddow (@taddmike) May 6, 2018

Will Ferrell also found an incredible way to make his opening monologue extra special. How? Well first he took the stage with what appeared to be a head injury. But never fear, it was all part of the act! “It’s been a wild week,” told the audience. “Monday I met with the writers, Tuesday was the table read and just now while I was doing my quick-change I back there I hit my head on a steel beam so hard I heard a crack and then a woosh of wind! And after that I can’t remember a thing. Except that I was going to sing.” That’s when he broke into a wonderfully nonsensical version of “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” from Annie. It was wild, weird and totally wonderful!