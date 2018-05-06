OMG! ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Donald Glover just formed a hip-hop super-group that it’s hilarious! Watch it here!

This is why we tune in! SNL has a knack for finding a hilarious angle on current events — and this time is no different! In a paritcularly amazing new sketch, host Donald Glover, as well as regulars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd became hip-hop trio that definitely gave us Migos vibes, in part because their name is Friendos! The group all head to therapy together where some real emotions are shared and breakthroughs! At which point, the sketch breaks to music videos marking the moment! Another amazing highlight has to be ASAP Rocky‘s appearance! Take a peek below!

Similarly, when Chadwick Boseman dropped by the comedy show in April he reprised T’Challa from Black Panther for an unbelievably hilarious game of Black Jeopardy. It was extra amazing because, well, the Marvel character is from Wakanda, a fictional country in Africa, so he’s not exactly up to date on average irritants for African Americans. However, he was a quick study! He was given this statement from the “White People” category: “Your friend Karen brings her potato salad to your cookout.” And his answer was incredible!

Donald Glover's SNL Sketch about the Migos going to Therapy pic.twitter.com/9kno4W6k5d — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) May 6, 2018

“I think I’m getting the hang of this,” T’Challa said. “Before I answer, this Karen is Caucasian? And she has her own recipe for potato salad? Ah, I understand. It is noble that she would volunteer to cook for everyone. And although I have not had potato salad I sense that this white woman does not season her food. And if she does, it is only with a tiny bit of salt. And no paprika. And she will probably add something unnecessary like raisins. So, something tells me that I should say ‘Ah hell naw Karen, keep your bland-ass potato salad to yourself.’” Love it!