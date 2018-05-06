Selena Gomez & Justin Theroux Share Hug While Getting Lunch — Is Jennifer Aniston Pissed?

Awkward! Selena Gomez was spotted embracing Justin Theroux while getting lunch in New York! You know, her BFF Jennifer Aniston’s ex! Take a look right here!

Selena Gomez, 25, met up with a familiar face while out in New York on Sunday, May 6! She joined none other than Justin Theroux, 46! While wearing wearing jeans and a white tee under a full-length tan coat, the songstress was spotted giving the actor a big hug when they met up! The pair were also joined by fellow actor Paul Rudd! In fact, the whole gang caught a show and got lunch together! They all saw Harry Clarke, an Off-Broadway production, before getting a bit to eat.

But it wasn’t just the trio out on the town. Paul’s wife Julie Yaeger joined them, as well as Justin’s new rumored girlfriend Petra Collins. Oh, and some actress named Rooney Mara! Why weren’t we invited! Our next question is: how does Jennifer Aniston feel about her ex out with her good friend Selena? Well, it turns out Sel and Justin are pretty close as well!

Back in February, when the Leftovers actor broke his social media silence following news of his split from Jen, he posted some adorable photos from his visit to an animal shelter in Austin, TX. Her also offered a shoutout to Selena! “I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. These two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em… Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too!@houstonpetsalive. Yeah, that’s right Selena I did it to you again but if you saw these guys you’d do whatever you could too. Also, I know you’re chill like that.”

We’re guessing this is an inside joke about forcing adorable dogs photos on each other! We’re also betting Jen is okay with this Sunday rendezvous, considering their breakup was “mutual.”