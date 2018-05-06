Justin Bieber Would Accept Selena Gomez’s Invite To Met Gala ‘In A Heartbeat’

Justin Bieber is missing his ex Selena Gomez so much that he would gladly attend the upcoming Met Gala with her on May 7. Will she ask him to be her date? Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, may not currently be in a relationship together but that doesn’t mean Justin isn’t thinking about future opportunities where they can be next to each other and that includes the upcoming Met Gala in New York on May 7! It turns out the Biebs would love for Selena to ask him to attend the popular event with her and would accept the offer without hesitation. “If Selena reached out to Justin and asked him to attend the Met Ball with her he would accept in a heartbeat,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin misses Selena so much it’s unreal, but he’s forcing himself to give her space, and to not contact her. In his heart of hearts Justin believes they are not done, he’s convinced they will get back together again, and that they’re soulmates who are destined to be together forever.” Aw! Jelena fans everywhere can definitely swoon at his sentiment!

Despite Justin’s feelings about Selena, he’s still been seen hanging out with other women since their split but it turns out the “Let Me Love You” singer feels they don’t hold a candle to what he has with his longtime love. “Justin can’t imagine ever feeling this much love for somebody else, and he knows Selena feels the same, he thinks it’s just a matter of time until she’s ready to come back to him again,” the source continued.

Justin may be right about Selena coming back. Although the brunette beauty wants to focus on her health and career, she reportedly also still misses Justin and thinks about him often. The on-again, off-again couple have always seemed to have a special place in each other’s hearts so we wouldn’t be surprised if we see them back together soon. If not, at least we still have the adorable memories of their love in the form of loving pics and video! We’ll definitely keep an eye on where things with Justin and Selena go from here.