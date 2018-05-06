16 Stars Who Wore Sheer Dresses At The Met Gala: Beyonce & More In Sexy See-Through Looks

Over the years, so many celebs have stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in sheer dresses. From Beyonce’s completely see-through look to Kendall Jenner’s nearly naked dress, these are the most revealing outfits!

Beyonce, 36, is by far the queen of sheer dresses at the Met Gala. The singer rocked a see-through lace gown at the 2012 fashion event. The dress featured gorgeous beading and feathers. Beyonce showed up in another sheer gown at the 2014 Met Gala. She stunned in a black bodysuit with a sheer overlay. Then came her most sheer look yet. Beyonce made us all bow down when she walked the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in a completely see-through look. The gown showed off her fantastic body and was adorned with intricate jewels.

But she’s not the only star to rock a sheer look at the Met Gala. Kendall Jenner, 22, took sexy to a whole new level in that see-through La Perla gown at the 2017 Met Gala. The sheer look wasn’t even a gown at all, it was just 85,000 crystals stitched together with thread. Kendall’s super hot outfit also featured a huge cutout from her collarbone to her hip. Kendall’s big sis Kim Kardashian, 37, also stunned in a see-through dress at the 2015 Met Gala. She put her voluptuous booty on full display in that sheer white long-sleeve gown. That same year, Jennifer Lopez, 48, dazzled in a see-through red dress designed by Versace. So many sheer dresses, so little time!

Nicki Minaj, 35, went for a sizzling bondage look at the 2016 Met Gala. The dress was totally sheer except for the big buckles over the top. At her very first Met Gala in 2017, Oscar winner Halle Berry, 51, turned up the heat in sheer jumpsuit with a huge train. Take a look at the rest of the hottest sheer looks at the Met Gala we’ve seen in years past in our gallery now!