Kim Kardashian Perfectly Copies Cher’s Style Once Again: See Epic Imitation

Kim Kardashian just emulated one of her idols and her look was SPOT-ON! See the perfect replication of one of Cher’s iconic 1970s outfits that Kim wore to the singer’s concert!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t do anything halfway. The 37-year-old, along with a bunch of her friends from high school, attended a Cher concert in Las Vegas on May 4, and her outfit was beyond perfect. Kim drew inspiration from the singer’s wardrobe, and expertly recreated an ensemble that the “Believe” singer rocked to a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1974.

From the matching beaded hemlines of her crop top and pants to the jewelry adorning her cleavage, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star really did do her idol justice. However, she did opt to wear a faux fur jacket instead of a real one, and swapped out the long trousers for sheer balloon pants. Kim documented the concert on her Snapchat and Instagram story, and it looked like she had a blast! She shared clips of her and her friends singing along to some of Cher’s greatest hits, as well as footage of her friends dancing in the crowd. So fun!

This isn’t the first time the social media maven has epically copied the “I Got You Babe” hitmaker’s personal style. For Halloween 2017, Kim emulated all of her favorite icons, including Selena Quintanilla, Madonna, Aaliyah, and, of course, Cher. She, along with BFF Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as Sonny Bono, imitated the iconic outfits that the duo wore to the 1973 Oscars. The Goddess Of Pop herself even approved of the ensemble! “Woke To See You Are Me 4 [Halloween] You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister…Dream Of India “Is Perfect 4U,” Cher tweeted at Kim. We hope the singer had a similar reaction to the reality star’s concert attire!