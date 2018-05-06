Khloe Kardashian Shows Up To Support Tristan Thompson At Cavs Game After Reuniting — See Pic

OMG! Khloe Kardashian was spotted cheering on Tristan Thompson at a Cleveland Cavaliers game! This is not a drill! See the pic here!

If eating lunch wasn’t enough proof that Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson for his cheating scandal, then this will really seal the deal for you. The 33-year-old reality star was photographed cheering her boyfriend on at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors game on May 5! Koko was escorted by security when she arrived at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena where her baby daddy’s team managed to pull out a win with a score of 105 to 103.

The couple were spotted for the first time while grabbing lunch with some friends on May 4. While fans were disappointed to see that the pair seemed to be on good terms after the NBA star was caught on video kissing other women during his girlfriend’s pregnancy, the Revenge Body star is just trying to do what’s best for their daughter, True Thompson. “At the end of the day Khloe decided that keeping her family together is the most important thing of all, so she decided to stay with Tristan and make it work,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s made it clear to him that she won’t tolerate any more embarrassing incidents, and if anything like this happens again then she’s on the first plane back to California. Tristan has given her his word that he won’t mess up again, and Khloe is choosing to believe him.”

Looks like Khloe’s still on the same team as Tristan – even if her fans aren’t.