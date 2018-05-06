Kelly Ripa Shares Steamy PDA-Filled Yoga Pics With Hubby Amid Insane Couples’ Poses

So hot! Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos just shared several amazing photos of them doing Yoga together! Take a look!

Need another reason to love Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos‘ picture-perfect romance?! Of course you! Well, the TV personality and better half are currently in the Bahamas where they decided to showcase their frankly amazing Yoga skills! In a series of photos, she and Mark tackle a number of intense positions, which they appear to easily handle! So much so, they worked some kissing into the pics! In one, Mark holds Kelly up by his feet as she braces herself while upside-down! In another, he rests his legs on her back while gripping her feet! Never has Yoga looked this good!

“Relationships are all about trust and flexibility, or something like that,” she captioned the snaps. “Thanks @yogatambahamas for keeping it unreal.” Okay, these 2 have #CouplesGoals locked down! Not only are both crazy fit, they look crazy for each other! Also, it takes a special couple to want to work out while on vacation!

These new pics arrived not long after Kelly and Mark did some sweet flirting on social media — before her co-host Ryan Seacrest pretty much ruined it in the most hilarious way possible! On April 20, the Spanish actor shared a sweet photo of himself at the beach with his mother. In it, he smiles happily at her. Kelly commented on the photo, “I know that look.” Mark wrote back, “I know you do.” Then, Ryan decided to add, “I know that look too.” OMG! Here’s hoping Kelly and Mark keep sharing sexy snaps from their vacay!