Celebs In Sexy, Body-Clinging Catsuits: Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid & More

Kylie Jenner & so many other stars have managed to pull of some sexy looks by wearing skintight cats! Check out your favorite celebs in chic bodysuits that would totally make Catwoman proud!

Kylie Jenner, 20, looked simply stunning in a black skintight outfit by Alexander Wang that gave off major Catwoman vibes while out with her sister Kendall Jenner, 22, on May 5. But she’s not the only celeb who loves rocking this sexy, catsuit attire! Not only has the lipstick mogul worn this sexy, kind of bodysuit, but Bella Hadid, 21, also wore a glittery catsuit at the 2017 Met Gala. Time will tell whether or not any celebs will wear this look in the upcoming Met Gala on May 7. While you admire Kylie and Bella’s sleek outfits, check out all your favorite celebs striking a pose in catsuits that purrrfectly cling to their bodies in our gallery above!

Appearing multiple times on our list is none other than Nicki Minaj, 35. Not only did she wear a pink latex catsuit at the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards, she also left little to the imagination by wearing nothing but a super sexy lace catsuit, pasties and a lace thong to a Tidal concert. And the list keeps going on from there! Joining this sexy fashion trend are celebs like Rihanna, 30, Kendall, Jennifer Lopez, 48, Kim Kardashian, 37, and more. Seriously, these ladies know how to rock this hot style of outfit!

Even Taylor Swift, 28, was seen wearing a black, sequined catsuit with peep-toe booties at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards. And while Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been in the news recently for mercifully letting Tristan Thompson, 28, back into her life after his alleged cheating scandal, she also is one of the few celebs, like the ones above, who can pull off the catstuit look flawlessly. She paired her sexy lace catstuit with gorgeous black heels.