Celebs Over 40 Who Look Sexier Than Ever Without Makeup: Heidi Klum, Halle Berry & More

Certain celebs over 40 just defy the ageing process, even when they’re out & about bare-faced! Check out your favorite stars who manage to look completely ageless while also going makeup-free!

There are a few celebrities out there who just make growing up look like a walk in the park. They never seem to get a day older — even when they go without makeup! Take, for instance, Heidi Klum. This superstar fashion model may be 44, but she doesn’t look a day over 24 even when she’s completely sans cosmetics. In addition, Halle Berry, 51, without makeup looks just as flawless as Halle Berry with makeup! While you admire their eternal youth that never seems to fade, check out these stars over 40 who don’t look a day over 20 while going sans makeup!

But Heidi and Halle aren’t the only two celebs who never seem to advance in years. Not only do Shakira‘s hips not lie, her face doesn’t show a sign of ageing. And Salma Hayek, 51, is as beautiful now in her 50s as when she was in her 20s, 30s and 40s. Joining our illustrious list of celebs over 40 who look sexier than ever without makeup are Cindy Crawford, 52, the glamorous Mariah Carey, 48, and Gwen Stefani, 48. These fine ladies look just as gorgeous with cosmetics as they do without.

But the star-studded list continues on! For example, Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, has gone through her entire career looking just as inordinately beautiful throughout. Her friend Cameron Diaz, 45, also manages to look perfect with or without makeup! On top of that, Cameron’s former Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore, 43, manages to look as sexy as ever sans any cosmetics. And of course, last but not least, the ever-gorgeous Tyra Banks, 44, is just as beautiful now as when she screamed, “I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!”